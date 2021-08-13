BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HOMEWOOD (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a man in critical condition.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, officers were called to the 800 block of N. Homewood Avenue just before 3:30 a.m. after a 911 call reporting a man shot.

Officers then found a man shot in the back on Race Street near Sterrett Street.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Pittsburgh Police Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

