HOMEWOOD (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a man in critical condition.
According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, officers were called to the 800 block of N. Homewood Avenue just before 3:30 a.m. after a 911 call reporting a man shot.
Officers then found a man shot in the back on Race Street near Sterrett Street.
He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Pittsburgh Police Major Crimes Unit is investigating.
