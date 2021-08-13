BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) – Fire crews are on the scene of a building fire on Texas Avenue.

The fire started around 4:30 a.m. on Friday morning at a building that houses two businesses.

The two businesses affected by the fire are “A Touch Of Heaven Hair Boutique” and “Hardcore Variety.”

It is still not known at this time what started the fire.

