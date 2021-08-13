By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) – Fire crews are on the scene of a building fire on Texas Avenue.
The fire started around 4:30 a.m. on Friday morning at a building that houses two businesses.
The two businesses affected by the fire are “A Touch Of Heaven Hair Boutique” and “Hardcore Variety.”
It is still not known at this time what started the fire.
