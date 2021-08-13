By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Thursday night’s storms came in heavy and left a lot of damage in their wake.READ MORE: City Of Duquesne Police Looking For Man Posing As Duquesne Light Employee
That’s especially true at one home in Edgewood.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Weather: Storm Chances Linger On Friday
A large tree crashed into the back of a home on Race Street, hitting the entire backside of the home.
As the wait is underway to remove the tree, it is not known the extent of the damage caused by the fallen tree.MORE NEWS: 'I Just Want To Protect The Children:' As The School Year Approaches, Experts Recommend Masks As Delta Variant Surges
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details