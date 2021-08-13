By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Zac Brown Band is bringing its tour to Pittsburgh this fall.
The Zac Brown Band was supposed to be at the Pavilion at Star Lake in the summer of 2020 — back when the venue had just gotten its name changed from KeyBank Pavilion to S&T Bank Music Park– but the show was canceled because of COVID. When The Comeback Tour was announced in May, Pittsburgh wasn’t on the list.
JUST ANNOUNCED: Zac Brown Band's The Comeback Tour on Friday, October 1!
General onsale on 8/20: https://t.co/oc0RmPaF2F pic.twitter.com/KokKeTYe9s
— The Pavilion at Star Lake (@Pav_StarLake) August 13, 2021
The Pavilion At Star Lake now says the country music band will bring The Comeback Tour to Pittsburgh on Friday, Oct. 1.
Tickets go on sale to the general public next Friday.