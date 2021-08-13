BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Concerts, Local TV, Pavilion At Star Lake, Zac Brown Band

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Zac Brown Band is bringing its tour to Pittsburgh this fall.

READ MORE: Federal Judge Refuses Landlords' Request To Put Eviction Moratorium On Hold

The Zac Brown Band was supposed to be at the Pavilion at Star Lake in the summer of 2020 — back when the venue had just gotten its name changed from KeyBank Pavilion to S&T Bank Music Park– but the show was canceled because of COVID. When The Comeback Tour was announced in May, Pittsburgh wasn’t on the list.

The Pavilion At Star Lake now says the country music band will bring The Comeback Tour to Pittsburgh on Friday, Oct. 1.

MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Health Department Reports Over 2,000 New Cases For 2nd Consecutive Day

Tickets go on sale to the general public next Friday.