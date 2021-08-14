BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
Any donations made to the foundation will go directly to help with emergency relief.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Brother’s Brother Foundation in Pittsburgh is providing assistance to those impacted by the 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Haiti.

The foundation is working with Food For The Poor of Coconut Creek, Florida, to respond. Volunteers will provide first aid and help with search efforts.

Brother’s Brother will also send medicine, equipment and other supplies. It will also help long-term support for communities.

