By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Brother’s Brother Foundation in Pittsburgh is providing assistance to those impacted by the 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Haiti.READ MORE: Police Investigating Shooting On Woodward Avenue In Stowe Township
The foundation is working with Food For The Poor of Coconut Creek, Florida, to respond. Volunteers will provide first aid and help with search efforts.READ MORE: Report: Ohio Woman Sought Protective Order Against Los Angeles Dodgers Pitcher Trevor Bauer
Brother’s Brother will also send medicine, equipment and other supplies. It will also help long-term support for communities.MORE NEWS: 17-Year-Old Boy Injured In Turtle Creek Shooting
Any donations made to the foundation will go directly to help with emergency relief.