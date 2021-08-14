BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A lawsuit has been filed that seeks to place blame for a deadly fire at an Erie daycare.

Five children died two years ago when a fire broke out at the Harris Family Daycare.

According to KDKA’s news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the lawsuit filed by the families of those children blames a flawed oscillating fan, a flawed extension cord, and several businesses connected to those products.

The owners of the daycare are also named in the lawsuit.