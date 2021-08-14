By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A lawsuit has been filed that seeks to place blame for a deadly fire at an Erie daycare.
Five children died two years ago when a fire broke out at the Harris Family Daycare.
According to KDKA’s news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the lawsuit filed by the families of those children blames a flawed oscillating fan, a flawed extension cord, and several businesses connected to those products.
The owners of the daycare are also named in the lawsuit.