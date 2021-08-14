By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Despite the chaos that came with Thursday night’s severe weather, two people came together to spread some cheer.

Laurie Ferretti took her boyfriend to the emergency room at St. Clair Health for nothing too serious, but she discovered the nurses working to save lives during a blackout!

Some had been working without food for hours, so Ferretti ordered them some pizza.

She ran into a problem though — a fire truck was blocking her car.

So she put out a call on social media: would someone please brave the storm to make the delivery?

Bob Annan saw the post and concluded, why not me:

“I live in Brookline and had no power,” he said. “It was really hot last night, and my wife is a nurse and she had to work in the morning at UPMC Montefiore. So I didn’t want to wake her up, so I thought it had to be cooler in the car, so I hopped in the car, went to Fiori’s and I got her pizza.”

“Fiori’s was unable to take my credit card over the phone, so he just trusted me that I pay him the next day and he gave me a great discount, but the nurses were so grateful,” Ferretti said.

Annan says he was happy to help, and the moment has served to restore faith in strangers.