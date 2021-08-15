By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — "4.12K baby we're here, it's time to have fun, let's get to running!"
Local Rapper FRZY got hundreds of runners ready to go at the Yinzer 4.12K.
All proceeds benefit the Light of Life Rescue Mission.
Event organizers say they’re happy to be back after going virtual last year.
“We’re just very grateful for our partnership with P3R. We’re grateful for the Pittsburgh community. We have incredible volunteers that are here volunteering, and thank you to all the runners who are coming out and are actually running to benefit the mission,” said Doug Smith, Director of Development at Light of Life Rescue Mission.
More than $85,000 was raised this year.
Runners celebrated after the race on the great lawn with a performance by Frizzy, food trucks and a dunk tank.