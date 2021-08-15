BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
The event is being held as parents raise questions about Pittsburgh Public Schools' decision to push back the start date of the academic year.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Schools will hold a community talk back on Monday.

Superintendent Anthony Hamlet will host the virtual event.

He will discuss transportation issues and the back-to-school plan.

The virtual meeting comes after Hamlet said they would delay the start of school by two weeks to September 8.

He says they do not have enough bus drivers, and there are concerns about masking in buildings without air conditioning.

The meeting will begin at 10:30 a.m. on the district’s website and Facebook page and will also be available to watch here.