By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 598 new Coronavirus cases and one additional death over the past 72 hours.READ MORE: Gov. Tom Wolf: 80% Of Pennsylvanian Adults Have At Least One COVID-19 Vaccine Dose
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 483 are confirmed and 115 are probable cases.READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?
There have been 7,443 total hospitalizations and 105,805 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 2,018.MORE NEWS: 16-Year-Old Shot Near Party At Mt. Washington Airbnb
