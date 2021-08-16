BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Allegheny County Health Department, Coronavirus, Coronavirus In Pittsburgh, Coronavirus Outbreak In Pennsylvania: KDKA Complete Coverage, Health News, Local News, Local TV, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 598 new Coronavirus cases and one additional death over the past 72 hours.

READ MORE: Gov. Tom Wolf: 80% Of Pennsylvanian Adults Have At Least One COVID-19 Vaccine Dose

Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 483 are confirmed and 115 are probable cases.

READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?

There have been 7,443 total hospitalizations and 105,805 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.

The county-wide death toll stands at 2,018.

MORE NEWS: 16-Year-Old Shot Near Party At Mt. Washington Airbnb

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: