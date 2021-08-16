PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – At this hour, much of the Haitian city of Les Cayes lays in ruins after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake rocked the region.

More than 1,200 are dead with many others missing.

1,500 miles away in a Pittsburgh warehouse, efforts to get life-saving supplies shipped to the disaster zone are underway.

Brother’s Brother volunteers spent the weekend boxing, wrapping, and shipping what is needed most right now – an air shipment of requested medicines and orthopedics for all of the injuries.

Medical facilities are overwhelmed by the injured, but saving those lives is just the first step.

Thousands are homeless in the wake of the earthquake and Brother’s Brother is asking, in addition to financial aid, new large tents, and shelters to give victims someplace to stay.

Brother’s Brother and many other relief organizations already know what to expect – this catastrophe is the latest in a string of disasters, natural and man-made, for the Caribbean country.

“Even before this earthquake, Haiti was our largest recipient by volume of health care shipments we send,” said Liam Carstens, the Vice President of Programs at Brother’s Brother.

If you are interested in helping Brother’s Brother you can find more information and ways to donate on their website.