By: KDKA-TV New Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man has been indicted on federal charges after authorities say a search warrant turned up guns, body armor, tens of thousands of dollars in cash and "copious amounts" of drug paraphernalia.
A federal grand jury indicted Darryl Craig, a convicted felon from Clairton, on multiple gun and drug charges.
According to prosecutors, investigators got a search warrant for his house last month.
The search allegedly turned up two semi-automatic handguns, several live rounds of ammo and body armor. Prosecutors say investigators also found suspected cocaine and crack, more than $58,000 in cash, eight cell phones and drug paraphernalia for manufacturing and packaging cocaine and crack for sale.
Craig could face between five and 40 years in prison, a fine of up to $5 million or both.