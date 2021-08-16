MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) – Five families living in an affordable housing building in McKees Rocks were forced out of their homes after the building was condemned.

A source tells KDKA that another round of heavy rain could bring down the older building. There is water in the foundation and that is causing plenty of problems.

It’s a frightening situation that many of those living there say have been there for a while now.

Bowed walls, weak floors, and cracked walls are just some of those problems at this Olivia Street building.

“See how this gap is here? The wall is separated, that’s where it starts to crack,” explained Danielle Rockymore, one of the residents.

Rockymore is three months pregnant and says she has tried to bring these problems to the attention of those in charge.

“I contacted the housing authority in regards to this wall being cracked from the inside and also, my window is separating from the outside,” she explained.

Rockymore and four other families scrambled to get out after getting notice the building had been condemned.

“The side of the kitchen is caved in,” said Sharitta Collins, who has lived in the building for a year. “It’s dangerous in here, dangerous. It’s very scary in here, when I come in, I have to tiptoe.”

A source told KDKA he believes there is significant water build-up in the foundation of the roughly 100-year-old building.

The support beams are rotted through and there isn’t much holding it up.

“My street department was here today, fixing a sinkhole, and they looked, and stopped, saw the building actually was moving and cracking as they were standing there,” said Archie Brinza, the McKees Rocks Council president. “That’s all we know.”

As a precaution, Columbia Gas shut off the utilities in case the building collapsed.

The property manager says the building passed inspection in February and claims she notified McKees Rocks about a month ago regarding the sinkhole.

“Sent them photos, nothing was done,” said Bonnie Wisnieski, the property manager. “I’m not pointing any fingers, I’m saying in February it passed code and we transferred the title without any problems.”

Wisnieski says they will do what is necessary.

“We will do whatever we need to secure the building and to make sure everyone is safe from that point,” she said.

Contractors will assess the damage on Tuesday and in the meantime, the property manager and Red Cross are helping the families find a place to stay.

Meanwhile, Rockymore is nervous, having no real options.

“My best option is whatever the landlord will decide,” she said.

The ball now is in the landlord’s court. That person lives out of state and there are two options: either get a permit to demolish the building or get a permit to repair it.