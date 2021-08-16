PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Right now, there is a critical need for bus drivers in school districts across Western Pennsylvania as bus companies scramble to cover the needed routes.

So, what does it take to be a driver? KDKA’s John Shumway checked in on a class at ABC Transit.

Drawn to this class by a number of reasons, these folks will be ready for the start of school, and are part of the solution to the driver shortage.

The shortage is so serious that the bus companies are competing and offering incentives.

“We have a $2,500 bonus if you are CDL school bus and passenger certified, and we have a $1,000 bonus for any van driver that walks in the door,” said Todd O’Shell, Vice President of Operations for ABC Transit.

The company is offering another $1,000 bonus for van drivers who upgrade to drive a bus.

The actual handling of the bus is mostly about knowing how big it is and making steering adjustments so you are clear of everything in turns and constantly scanning the mirrors.

The company says they are looking at route changes and asking drivers to do a bit more to cover all the bus stops and get the kids to school. They say they’re constantly starting new classes.

In the end, you’re going to spend about 4 to 5 weeks in training, six hours of which is on-the-road training and then, of course, testing. Pay for drivers with ABC Transit is over $21/hour.