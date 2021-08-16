HOOKSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) – A Beaver County airman killed in the line of duty in Afghanistan received a special honor near his hometown on Monday.

Those closest to Staff Sergeant Dylan Elchin say his life changed in 8th grade when the United States was attacked on September 11, 2001.

From that moment, he forever dedicated himself to protecting and serving his country.

The Patriot Riders roared onto Mill Street on Monday afternoon, escorting Elchin’s family to the post office designation ceremony.

Under rainy skies in Hookstown, the community gathered for a special dedication ceremony to the local hero who gave his life.

The Hookstown Post Office became the Staff Sergeant Dylan Elchin Post Office, effective today.

An emotional U.S. Congressman Conor Lamb introduced the legislation to rename the post office in Elchin’s honor, calling him “the best of the best.”

Elchin died in November 2018 after his military vehicle was struck by explosives, two weeks after he had been deployed.

He was embedded with a U.S. Army Special Ops Force and was trained in precision strike and personnel recovery.

Elchin was highly decorated at just 25-years-old, earning both a Bronze Star and Purple Heart.

Congressman Lamb said Elchin’s bravery saved the lives of many fellow soldiers and airmen.

“Some members of our country bear far more responsibility than others, and Dylan has more than most, we will do our part through efforts like this, through efforts like bridge renaming, to make sure that Dylan’s name is always remembered,” Lamb said.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack that took the life of the Hopewell High School graduate.