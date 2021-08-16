By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – On Monday, the Pirates announced they have designated outfielder Ka'ai Tom for assignment.
Tom was returned from his rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis and then subsequently reinstated from the 10-day injured list.
He was on the 10-day injured list with a lower-back strain.
Following that, the Pirates designated Tom for assignment.
The Pirates will take on the Dodgers tonight at 10:10 p.m. in Los Angeles.