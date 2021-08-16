BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
Filed Under:Ka'ai Tom, MLB, Pittsburgh Pirates, Pittsburgh Sports

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – On Monday, the Pirates announced they have designated outfielder Ka’ai Tom for assignment.

Tom was returned from his rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis and then subsequently reinstated from the 10-day injured list.

He was on the 10-day injured list with a lower-back strain.

Following that, the Pirates designated Tom for assignment.

The Pirates will take on the Dodgers tonight at 10:10 p.m. in Los Angeles.