BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Lawrence County, Local TV, New Castle, Shooting

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are investigating a shooting in New Castle.

READ MORE: 'We Will Do Our Part:' Hookstown Post Office Renamed In Honor Of Fallen Soldier Dylan Elchin

The shooting happened Monday at the Westview Terrace Housing Project on Beech Street.

READ MORE: North Hills Kindercare Closed Due To Positive COVID-19 Tests

(Photo: KDKA)

One person was taken to hospital, but there’s been no update on their condition.

MORE NEWS: 'The World Disables Me, Not The Chair': Access Mob Pittsburgh Aims To Make City More Accessible For Everyone

There’s been no word on any possible arrests.