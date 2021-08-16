By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pirates have announced the signing of Yoshi Tsutsugo to an MLB contract.

Tsutsugo has spent most of the 2021 season with Triple-A Oklahoma City, recording a .257 batting average, seven doubles, 10 home runs, and 32 RBIs in 43 games.

He is classified as both an infielder and an outfielder.

This season, he was a member of Tampa’s opening day roster but was ultimately designated for assignment on May 11. He then was acquired by the Los Angeles Dodgers on May 15.

In Los Angeles, he played 12 games but was placed on the injured list on June 9 with a right calf strain.

He was released on August 14.

In order to make room for Tsutsugo, the Pirates have designated John Nogowski for assignment.