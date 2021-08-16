By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An investigation is underway after a 16-year-old was shot near a party at an Airbnb in Pittsburgh’s Mt. Washington neighborhood.

According to Pittsburgh Police, officers responded to a Shotspotter alert for the 100 block of Secane Avenue just before 1:00 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they saw a group of people leaving a party at an apartment that was being used as an Airbnb.

Police found no victims at the scene, but observed damage from gunfire to a vehicle on the street.

Around 2:00 a.m., a 16-year-old male showed up a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his arm.

He told police he was leaving Secane Avenue when he was shot.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.