By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are searching for the suspect involved in an overnight armed robbery at a Carrick store.

According to police, an employee at store located along Brownsville Road reported being robbed at gunpoint just before 3:00 a.m.

Police say the suspect was wearing a full ski mask and gloves and approached a customer before going behind the counter and demanding the safe be opened at gunpoint.

Police say the suspect fled the scene with cash and a bank bag.

No one was injured in the incident.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

