By: KDKA-TV News Staff
INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) – IUP is requiring everyone to wear masks indoors in public spaces on campus regardless of vaccination status.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese Issues Mandatory Mask Order For All K-12 Students
The new mask policy went into effect Tuesday morning. IUP says masking outdoors won’t be required, and at this time, neither will indoor social distancing.
COVID Update: IUP will require everyone to wear masks in indoor public spaces, regardless of their vaccination status. This means vaccinated students and faculty will need to wear masks in face-to-face classes. More details are available on our website: https://t.co/qmlYD1DgQx pic.twitter.com/f7QyM2pBsEREAD MORE: Former Pirates Pitcher Felipe Vazquez Gets 2 To 4 Years On Child Sexual Abuse Conviction
— Indiana University of Pennsylvania (@IUPedu) August 16, 2021
The university pointed to the CDC’s guidance for colleges and Indiana County’s lower vaccination rate as reasons for the decision. Citing CDC data, IUP says Indiana County’s vaccination rate among adults is 35% compared to the state’s average of 53% and the national average of 51%.MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Health Department Reports 2,027 New Cases, 27 Additional Deaths
IUP says while it can’t legally require COVID-19 vaccinations, it’s joining other state schools and the State System of Higher Education Board of Governors in strongly encouraging people to get vaccinated.