By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) — New Castle police arrested a man accused of carjacking an 82-year-old woman.
Police say officers were called to the Dollar General store on Center Avenue in West Pittsburg on Aug. 16. The woman told police a man threw her out of her vehicle and drove away.
An investigation revealed the suspect as Andrew Mercado from Ellwood City. He was arrested in Chippewa one day later at a Walmart.
Police say he also had stolen merchandise on him when arrested. He is facing numerous charges, including robbery of a motor vehicle.