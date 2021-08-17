By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Another Netflix movie will be filming in Pittsburgh.
"Rustin" is about the life of Bayard Rustin, a gay civil rights activist who organized the 1963 March on Washington. "Rustin" is being produced by Barack and Michelle Obama's production company.
It will be filmed in the Pittsburgh area beginning in September. An open casting call for the film is set for Saturday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Kaufmann Center on Centre Avenue.
The movie is looking for extras 8 years and older "of all backgrounds but especially African Americans," Mosser Casting said.
Masks will be required.