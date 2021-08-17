PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Another day similar to yesterday is in the works with overcast skies and scattered showers/periods of rain here and there.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred will approach our area overnight and bring rain for Wednesday.

Because of that, the National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for much of Southwestern Pennsylvania from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Parts of Ohio and West Virginia are also under the watch.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for tomorrow from 5 AM until 8 PM as the remnants of T.S. Fred result in more widespread moderate to heavy rainfall across the region. pic.twitter.com/ymupNl6ZHO — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) August 17, 2021

The heaviest rain bands will move east and southeast of Pittsburgh into the Laurel Highlands and Ridges, with up to 2-3 inches in some spots there.

Rainfall totals in Pittsburgh and areas west of I-79 will not be as high, but we’re still looking at .50-1.00 inch in many spots. That’s on top of the rain from yesterday and today.

All told, it will lead to flooding concerns across Southwestern Pennsylvania and especially south and east through the day Wednesday.

Temperatures stay in the upper 70s today and Wednesday (a touch below normal), then warm to the lower, then mid 80s late week and into the weekend with a more typical summertime scattered afternoon shower/storm chance Thursday and Friday.

