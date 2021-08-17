By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (KDKA) – West Virginia University will start requiring masks in some public settings.
Starting on Wednesday, masks will be required for everyone in classrooms and labs on all campuses, regardless of vaccination status.
The university says it's still strongly encouraging everyone to wear masks in all other indoor areas on campus.
WVU points to increasing evidence that a booster shot may be needed as a reason for its decision. The university also says many employees and students haven’t yet submitted a vaccine verification or a negative test result and many have failed to complete the required COVID-19 education model.
The 10,000-plus employees and students who haven’t verified they were vaccinated are required to provide a negative COVID-19 test result by Friday, but fewer than 15% have so far.
The Morgantown campus currently has a vaccination rate of 67.49% among employees and 68.43% among students.
The mask mandate will last for the next 30 days.