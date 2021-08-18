By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CLEVELAND (KDKA) – The Cleveland Police Department is searching for a 6-week-old boy who was taken from his mother on Tuesday night.
According to Cleveland Police, 6-week-old Cannon Tatum McDoodle was taken from his mother after his mother was involved in an argument with a woman she knew, Tiashia Dumas, who then drove off with her car with Cannon inside.
The suspect and Cannon are believed to be in a black, 2006 Chevy Impala with a temporary tag of M38856.
Police believe the suspect could be intoxicated and could be driving around the Youngstown, Ohio area.
Anyone with information about their whereabouts should call 911.