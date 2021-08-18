By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 345 new Coronavirus cases and 26 additional deaths over the past 48 hours.

The Health Department says the high number of deaths is because of an import from the state’s system showing 26 additional deaths that weren’t previously reported. Of those, four are from the month of August.

The others include two from December 2020, three from February, three from March, six in April, three in May, three in June and two in July.

Two of the patients were in the 50-64 age group and 24 people were in the 65+ age group.

Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 259 are confirmed and 86 are probable cases.

There have been 7,481 total hospitalizations and 106,150 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.

The county-wide death toll stands at 2,044.

This is the COVID-19 Update from the Allegheny County Health Department (ACHD) for Aug. 18, 2021. In the last 48 hours, 345 new cases were reported to the Health Department. Of these, 259 are confirmed cases and 86 are probable cases. pic.twitter.com/eTBU39cAey — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) August 18, 2021

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: