By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NEW CASTLE (KDKA) – A home for several people went up in flames overnight in New Castle.
A duplex on North Liberty Street caught fire around midnight.
While there were concerns people may have been trapped inside, all three people along with their dog made it out safely.
Despite the escape, the fast-moving flames destroyed the duplex.
The Red Cross is assisting the families that lived inside.
The New Castle City Fire Investigator is looking into what started the fire.