By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Public Schools is changing its start date again.

PPS families got a phone message from Superintendent Dr. Anthony Hamlet Wednesday saying the start date will be Friday, Sept. 3 instead of Wednesday, Sept. 8.

The original decision to push back the start of school by two weeks to Sept. 8 drew the ire of parents. The district has blamed the delay on the seat gap on school buses and staff concerns about masks in hot buildings with no air conditioning and the spread of COVID-19.

Hamlet’s message says the new start date “allows all students to start as early as possible while also giving the District time to fully implement transportation strategies designed to meet the bus driver shortage and transport students to school every day.”

Parents levied sharp criticism against administrators during a community hearing Tuesday. Some questioned the 11th-hour scramble to fill the bus driver shortage, which impacts more than 5,000 students. Others were frustrated with the proposed staggering of school start and end times so drivers could reach more schools. Parents also felt pushing the start of school back is unacceptable given that the district has known for months about the transportation shortage.

Hamlet says the school board will vote on a revised calendar “that incorporates feedback received by numerous stakeholders over the past week” on Wednesday evening. He says more information will be released after the vote.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.