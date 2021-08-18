PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s a packed weekend of events in the city and you may already notice some changes in effect.

Picklesburgh is returning to downtown Pittsburgh.

“We know historically it’s one of the most attended events throughout the year in Pittsburgh,” said Richard Hooper with the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership.

The PDP is hoping the turnout this year is no different. The pandemic canceled the event last year, so organizers want to make sure people are safe this year.

“All the vendors will be on the Andy Warhol Bridge this year and all the food and drink vendors will be on Fort Duquesne Boulevard to give it some more space since in the past, it’s been a bit crowded on the bridge,” Hooper said.

But with those changes comes some big road closures. The Andy Warhol Bridge and part of Fort Duquesne Boulevard between Ninth Street and Stanwix Street will be closed for Picklesburgh.

Then on the North Shore, there are more closures from even more festivities.

“There is the Hella Mega Tour and the Pittsburgh preseason game on Saturday at Heinz Field so if people can just be as patient as possible, we are trying to create a level of vibrancy downtown,” Hooper said.

As for the concert at PNC Park, traffic changes and parking will be similar to Pirates games, plus the North Shore exit off Route 65 will be closed. If you are trying to get from the North Shore to the Parkway, the keyword for detours is the Rachel Carson Bridge.

Before you head down this weekend, make sure to check with each event on mask or vaccine requirements.