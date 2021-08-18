Mercer County, located in Northwestern Pennsylvania, is a part of the ever-growing winery and brewery scene. From corporate retreats and family/friend outings to bachelor/bachelorette parties or other special occasions, the Wine & Brew Trail Tour means leaving the stress of the city behind and enjoying the beauty of the scenic countryside.

Guests staying in the county can build out a 4, 6 or 8-hour tour, choosing between the Southern Loop of the Trail through Amish Countryside or the Northern Loop of the trail which curves through lakeside scenic views. The Mercer County Wine & Brew Trail experience is tailored to meet the needs of each group, offering a customized itinerary, transportation, entertainment, tastings and help with selecting accommodations and dining. Contact Peggy Mazyck at 724-346-3771 to get started.

Special Package From The American Hospitality Group

For guests staying at the Hampton Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express or Candlewood Suites Grove City PA, their “party bus” is available for your wine and brew tour experience. The cost of the tour depends on the group size. For more information contact Kaylee Killmer at 724-748-5744 or visit www.getawaygrovecitypa.com/wine-brew-tours.

Taste Your Way Through The Southern Loop In Amish Countryside

Groups can enjoy a ride through the scenic Amish countryside when they choose the Southern Loop of the Wine & Brew Trail. From wine and brews to small bites and tasty meals, this end of the trail is filled with a variety of tastings, foods, and live entertainment.

At Webb Winery, guests can enjoy handcrafted, farm-to-table wines made from locally sourced produce in New Wilmington, Mercer, and Northeast, PA. Taste their selection of sweet and dry reds as well as sweet and dry whites, perfect for every palette. This winery is located on a golf course driving range so you can test your golf swing while sipping delicious wine. Be sure to check their event calendar for workshops and other events.

Nova Destinations which include Nova Cellars, Fractured Grape, Knockin’ Noggin, Brew 32, Hops Asylum and Scallywag Distillery are all included on the trail featuring unique atmosphere themed drinks as well as tasty foods, games, entertainment, and so much more! The Nova Destinations wineries and breweries offer guests a fun and unique experience that they are sure to remember!

Libations Winery is another stop in the trail featuring delicious wine, as well as an extensive food menu featuring a cautery board, soups, salads, as well as burgers, sandwiches, and pasta. You can also enjoy wood-fired pizza Thursday through Sunday. Finish off your wine tasting with a delicious dessert such as their Ultimate Chocolate Cake. You can enjoy your meal and wine indoors or outside with live entertainment and events on the weekends.

Timbercreek Tap & Table is a great stop on the trail featuring award-winning handcrafted beer and a menu full of delicious eats such as wood-fired pizza, lobster nachos, small plates, steak, sandwiches, and burgers, pasta, seafood, and more! All of their menu items can be perfectly paired with their large tap selection featuring everything from light ales and IPA to porters and lagers.

Northern Loop – Near Lakes

Consider the beautiful Northern Loop of the trail that features wineries close to Pymatuning Lake, Conneaut Lake or Lake Wilhelm. From 100-year-old barn settings to beautiful community resort areas, the Northern Loop provides guests with stunning and relaxing scenery to enjoy during their tasting adventure at places such as:

Mortals Key Brewing Company, located on Pymatuning Lake, uses innovative, old-world recipes to produce its beer. This brewery offers a unique experience located in a tractor barn that was refurbished by the owners using repurposed materials. Live entertainment is available for guests to enjoy, and after their beer tasting, guests can visit the edge of the Pymatuning State Park and can gaze across the shores of Pennsylvania’s largest lake.

Gatehouse Winery, located in the rolling hills above Pymatuning Lake, groups can enjoy a stunning and relaxing atmosphere while they taste wine or share small bites. Guests can enjoy a glass of wine alone or pair it with fresh pizza or a beautifully crafted charcuterie board.

Conneaut Cellars Winery & Distillery is located across from Conneaut Lake, Pennsylvania’s largest natural lake created from glaciers. Conneaut Cellars has welcomed guests since 1982, making their wine from the juice and grape from Pennsylvania’s Lake Erie region, located just north of Mercer County. Groups can enjoy a variety of dry and sweet wines, sparkling ciders, and distilled spirits. Guests can enjoy free tastings and are welcome to tour the 500 2,000-gallon tanks, wine press, copper still, and oak barrels.

Wilhelm Winery, located near Lake Wilhelm, offers groups a scenic setting to enjoy tasting flights, free tastings, or a glass of wine. Owners of Wilhelm Winery transformed their love for winemaking as a part-time hobby into a full-time passion creating a selection of fruit, blush, reds, whites, and seasonal wines for guests to enjoy. Guest can tour the antique winemaking museum and browse a variety of gifts, wine accessories, and homemade winemaking supplies.

Customize Your Wine & Brew Trail Experience Today!

In addition to the tastings and bites, guests can also include shopping in their Wine & Brew Trail experience. From chocolates and antiques to handcrafted gifts, guests can treat themselves to a day of winery hopping and shopping at the quaint shops in Volant, charming downtown centers or name-brand discounts at the Grove City Premium outlets. Each trail is flexible and can be customized with dining and shopping to help create the perfect experience for each unique group outing.

Visit MercerCountyPA.com for more information