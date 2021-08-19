By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A gang leader will spend more than 20 years behind bars for trafficking drugs in Braddock.
A judge sentenced 31-year-old Howard McFadden to 262 months in federal prison followed by 10 years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty in February to multiple drug charges.
In 2018, a task force led by the FBI began an investigation into drug trafficking in Braddock. Authorities identified McFadden, the leader of the self-titled SCO street gang, and over 30 other people.
McFadden is accused of training and mentoring younger members in the drug trafficking business. Prosecutors say his operation also used a series of stash houses throughout Braddock, which he allegedly repaired as part of his house-flipping business, often using drug addicts and gang members to work on the homes and paying them with drugs instead of cash.
During the proceeding, the judge called McFadden’s drug business “carefully planned out” and “thoughtfully organized.” The judge told McFadden to use his business and leadership skills he showed as a drug trafficker in a productive way after he serves his sentence.