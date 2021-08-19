BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
Other traffic restrictions that were in place on the South Side to stem violence have also been suspended for the time being.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A block of East Carson Street has reopened after a building partially collapsed on the South Side.

After a successful stabilization and demolition, East Carson between S. 16th and S. 17th streets reopened to vehicle and pedestrian traffic Thursday afternoon. The road was closed while engineers worked to stabilize the two adjacent buildings.

The upper floor partially collapsed on the building in the 1600 block of East Carson last week. Surveillance video caught the moment the top half of the building came crashing down, bricks just barely missing a passerby.

The building is home to the Swirl Penguin ice cream shop, which had just opened a few months ago. The Rex Theater next door was also damaged.

Investigators with Public Safety said it was likely a lightning strike that caused the collapse.

(Photo Credit: Meghan Schiller/KDKA)

While the closure was in effect, Public Safety paused other traffic restrictions meant to stem violence on the South Side. Public Safety says for the time being, those restrictions still won’t be in place.