By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A block of East Carson Street has reopened after a building partially collapsed on the South Side.READ MORE: Traffic Changes After South Side Building Collapse Impacting Businesses
After a successful stabilization and demolition, East Carson between S. 16th and S. 17th streets reopened to vehicle and pedestrian traffic Thursday afternoon. The road was closed while engineers worked to stabilize the two adjacent buildings.
The upper floor partially collapsed on the building in the 1600 block of East Carson last week. Surveillance video caught the moment the top half of the building came crashing down, bricks just barely missing a passerby.
A viewer just sent me this surveillance video showing the moment the upper level of this South Side building came crashing onto the pavement. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/Uz5YZ2GgsiREAD MORE: Part Of East Carson Street Closed For Partial Building Collapse; Other South Side Traffic Restrictions Paused
— 𝐑𝐨𝐲𝐜𝐞 𝐉𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐊𝐃𝐊𝐀 (@roycejonesnews) August 13, 2021
The building is home to the Swirl Penguin ice cream shop, which had just opened a few months ago. The Rex Theater next door was also damaged.
Investigators with Public Safety said it was likely a lightning strike that caused the collapse.MORE NEWS: Man Narrowly Avoids Being ‘Flattened By A Falling Roof’ When South Side Building Partially Collapses
While the closure was in effect, Public Safety paused other traffic restrictions meant to stem violence on the South Side. Public Safety says for the time being, those restrictions still won’t be in place.