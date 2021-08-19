By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The football coach who lost his job at Pine-Richland is filing another lawsuit against the district, this time in federal court.
Eric Kasperowicz is suing the school and some of its leaders for defamation.
The district chose not to renew his contract earlier this year after looking into allegations about bullying and hazing. Kasperowicz says the statements are false and they've damaged his character.
He filed a similar lawsuit in Allegheny County court.