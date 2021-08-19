By: KDKA-TV News Staff
VANDERGRIFT, Pa. (KDKA) – Police in Westmoreland County are asking for help finding a missing and endangered 85-year-old man.
Vandergrift Police say Robert Horner was believed to have left his home on Emerson Street Wednesday between 2-4 p.m.
Police say he needs daily medication, which he doesn't have. He also just moved to Vandergrift from Armstrong County. Police say his family says he's been getting confused lately. The last time he talked to anyone was from his landline phone at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Police believe he’s driving a white 2015 Dodge Dart with the Pennsylvania license plate KTT3904. Police describe the car as having a broken and taped roof-mounted antenna. His black dog Shadow is also believed to be with him.
He's described as six feet tall with gray hair, blue eyes and glasses. Police say he has a tattoo on his upper left arm.
Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.