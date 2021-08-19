PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning, more rain is expected today.

It won’t be anything like what we saw yesterday, with most places likely seeing less than a tenth of an inch of rain.

The rain coverage area will be relatively high at 60 percent.

Our environment remains moisture-rich today in the wake of the remnants of Fred.

Dew points are still in the upper 60s and will hover around 70 degrees through the day. We have another “rainmaker” passing through today and we should see light rain showers possible today as the mid-level low travels to the east.

While there is a storm threat as the system passes by, severe weather is not likely today and I expect at most you’ll hear some rumbles of thunder.

Rain totals for almost all areas should be less than a tenth of an inch.

I also have rain chances in the forecast for both Friday and Saturday, with Friday’s peak rain chance happening in the morning hours.

Saturday’s rain chance also looks to occur fairly early in the day.

The heat settles in beginning next week, with highs surging to near 90 as soon as Sunday.

Rain chances will likely be just enough to keep highs from hitting the 90-degree mark next Tuesday.

