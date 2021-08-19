By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Gamblers in Pennsylvania are losing more money at casinos than ever before.
Pennsylvania casinos took in a record $423 million in July.
The top five casinos by revenue are in the eastern side of the commonwealth, but western Pennsylvania casinos are also seeing better numbers.
The Rivers Casino brought in 20% more revenue in July than in June.
The Meadows brought in about 2% more and Live! Casino was up 18%.