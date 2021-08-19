By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — Don’t miss the chance to let your pup cool off in one of Allegheny County’s four pools to end the summer.READ MORE: Cam Johnson To Return Home To Host 3-On-3 Basketball Tournament And Skills Camp
Allegheny County Parks’ “Pooches in the Pool” event is back this Labor Day, Sept. 6, from 4 to 6:30 p.m.READ MORE: Man Shot Multiple Times In Clairton On Halcomb Avenue
All dogs are welcome to make a splash. The cost is $25 per dog.MORE NEWS: Part Of East Carson Street Opens After Partial Building Collapse
Click here for more.