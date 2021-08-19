BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
All dogs are welcome to make a splash.
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Allegheny County Parks, Labor Day

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — Don’t miss the chance to let your pup cool off in one of Allegheny County’s four pools to end the summer.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Allegheny County Parks’ “Pooches in the Pool” event is back this Labor Day, Sept. 6, from 4 to 6:30 p.m.

All dogs are welcome to make a splash. The cost is $25 per dog.

