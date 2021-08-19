BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

UPPER ST. CLAIR (KDKA) – Face masks were the topic of discussion at the Upper St. Clair School Board meeting on Wednesday night as kids get closer to returning to the classroom.

UPMC’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Don Yealy, who lives in Upper St. Clair, testified that face masks are one of the best protection against COVID-19 until vaccines become available for children.

The school board ultimately voted to require face masks to start the year.

Everyone, students, teachers, staff, and visitors will be required to wear face masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status.