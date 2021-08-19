By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The USPS is holding a job fair to fill 300 positions in the Pittsburgh area.
The job fair will be held at the Monroeville Post Office on Wednesday, Aug. 25 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Starting salary is between $16.87 and $23.74 per hour.
You can learn more about applying here.