By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The USPS is holding a job fair to fill 300 positions in the Pittsburgh area.

The job fair will be held at the Monroeville Post Office on Wednesday, Aug. 25 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Starting salary is between $16.87 and $23.74 per hour.

You can learn more about applying here.