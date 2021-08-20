By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) – A crash along I-70 in Westmoreland County has shut down an eastbound portion of the highway.
The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on Friday morning.
According to dispatch, all eastbound lanes between the Smithton and Mount Pleasant exits are closed.
We’re working to learn more about how many vehicles were involved and what caused the crash.