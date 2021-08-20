BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) – A crash along I-70 in Westmoreland County has shut down an eastbound portion of the highway.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on Friday morning.

According to dispatch, all eastbound lanes between the Smithton and Mount Pleasant exits are closed.

We’re working to learn more about how many vehicles were involved and what caused the crash.