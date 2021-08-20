BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, National Aviary, Sloths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The National Aviary’s two sloths are celebrating their birthdays with some sweet treats.

READ MORE: North Hills Woman's Fiancé Stuck In Afghanistan

WATCH: Linnaeus’s Two-Toed Sloths Cebrate Birthdays

READ MORE: Salvation Army Homewood-Brushton Worship And Service Center Holding Backpack Giveaway

Vivien turns 4 on Aug. 21 and got to hang out and eat all her favorite foods: lettuce, zucchini, hibiscus, and of course, sweet potato.

MORE NEWS: Beaver County Veteran Receives Surprise Of A Lifetime From Home For A Hero Campaign

Wookiee turns 21 on Aug. 22 and ate corn on the cob and hibiscus, his personal favorite.