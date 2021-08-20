By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The National Aviary's two sloths are celebrating their birthdays with some sweet treats.
WATCH: Linnaeus’s Two-Toed Sloths Cebrate Birthdays
Vivien turns 4 on Aug. 21 and got to hang out and eat all her favorite foods: lettuce, zucchini, hibiscus, and of course, sweet potato.
Wookiee turns 21 on Aug. 22 and ate corn on the cob and hibiscus, his personal favorite.