A man was shot in the arm and taken to the hospital.
KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police are investigating a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Crawford-Roberts neighborhood.

It happened Friday afternoon on Dinwiddie Street around 3:30.

(Photo: KDKA)

Investigators say a man was shot in the arm. First responders took him to the hospital in stable condition.

A part of the road was taped off while they investigated. Officers recovered several shell casings at the scene.

No suspects have been identified yet.