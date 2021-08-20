By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police are investigating a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Crawford-Roberts neighborhood.READ MORE: Salvation Army Homewood-Brushton Worship And Service Center Holding Backpack Giveaway
It happened Friday afternoon on Dinwiddie Street around 3:30.READ MORE: Beaver County Veteran Receives Surprise Of A Lifetime From Home For A Hero Campaign
Investigators say a man was shot in the arm. First responders took him to the hospital in stable condition.
A part of the road was taped off while they investigated. Officers recovered several shell casings at the scene.MORE NEWS: Couple In North Huntingdon Dies Of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning
No suspects have been identified yet.