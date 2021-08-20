By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Shuman Juvenile Detention Facility's provisional license is being revoked.
A spokesperson for the county said Friday that Allegheny County Manager William McKain learned from the state that the license is being revoked effective in 30 days.
"Further information will be available in the coming week as we work with the state and the Courts on the transition process," the county's spokesperson told KDKA.
The facility has been operating on a provisional license for years.