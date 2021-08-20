PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Dense fog has set up for parts of our area to start our Friday morning and there is a dense fog advisory in effect through 9:00 a.m. for some communities out there.

Once the fog burns off the rest of the day is looking fantastic and today may be the best day of the next week with highs in the mid to low 80s and a light northerly wind pushing dew points into the mid to low 60s.

Looking at the next week, today is likely going to be the most “comfortable” of days.

Dew points will dip just slightly today with light winds coming in out of the north at around 5mph.

By the end of the day, dew points will be in the mid to low 60s. Dew points will start to tick back up to near 70 degrees by Sunday.

Temperatures will also be going up.

I have highs today in the mid to low 80s but the weekend will see highs ticking up to the mid to upper 80s and then highs should hover around the 90-degree mark for most of next week.

While model data tries to pull back on the heat (showing temperatures in just the mid-80s) past day four I find that unlikely.

Our 850mb temperatures are the hottest of the next 7 days and will be some of the hottest of the year.

Humidity levels won’t be in the extreme range so we should see temperatures continue to flirt with 90 degrees.

I think we will hit the 90-degree mark at least once or twice next week with the dry pattern in place.

