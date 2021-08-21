By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Allegheny Health Network and Highmark Health are making sure that everyone has access to COVID-19 vaccinations, especially those in underserved neighborhoods.
On Saturday, they brought the vaccine to the Thelma Lovette Y in the Hill District.
That clinic was open to anyone and had a pretty solid turnout.
Meanwhile, kids ages 12 and up were able to get vaccinated at the Imani Christian Academy.
There, as an incentive, the first 50 people who got vaccinated were given $20.
We spoke with some people at the clinics on why they wanted to get vaccinated.
“With the delta variant, I think that’s what sealed the deal for me to get myself and my son protected because it does seem to be affecting children a lot more than it had been previously,” said Jennifer Dawson. “I thought it was important with schools opening back up, I had to do it to protect myself and my child.”
"It could've been more of a risk to get COVID if I didn't get the vaccine, so I'm just happy I'm going to be safe and keep everyone else safe," said Deston Hebbard, Jennifer's son.
Allegheny Health Network says so far it has administered more than 360,000 doses.