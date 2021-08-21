PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are waking up to mild and muggy conditions along with a little bit of patchy fog.

Also, keep an eye to the sky as the moon is partially full and bright (and it’s the only one this month).

It’s the rare “Blue Moon” and this type only happens once every 2-3 years.

It’s not literally blue, but it will be long and bright illuminating the sky tonight and peaking tomorrow morning at 8:02.

The next “Blue Moon” isn’t until August 30, 2023.

We are turning up the heat up for the weekend plus we have mostly sunny skies.

Again, with the summer heat and humidity, there’s a small chance for an isolated shower or storm but many will be dry and have time to catch up on yardwork and enjoy some last days at the pool.

Next week, it gets even hotter with highs at or near 90 degrees and extremely humid conditions.

Henri is expected to become a hurricane today and be at or near hurricane strength when it makes landfall in southern New England tomorrow. Areas along the northeast will need to brace for an impact. There’s a Storm Surge Watch for New York to beaches in Massachusetts as well as Nantucket, Martha’s Vineyard and Block Island.

There’s a Hurricane Watch for parts of Long Island and the beaches named above and a Tropical Storm Watch meaning there’s potential for Tropical Storm conditions that could lead to life-threatening flooding for these areas in the next 48 hours.

