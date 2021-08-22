PLUM (KDKA) — To many, this may just be a stuffed hamster.

But to Jaxson Roberts, it’s his loyal companion, named Mow Mow.

“I got him in 2019 I think,” said Jaxson. “I got him in Kennywood.”

After being together for so long, Jaxson’s mother, Megan Norris, says it was tough for him to leave his best friend behind for the first day of 3rd grade.

“Jaxson had a really hard time last year with homeschooling, with getting back into the flow of things, ADHD, all of the really bad anxiety,” said Norris.

But knowing what Mow Mow was doing during the day, would put Jaxson at ease.

“I started taking pictures of Mow Mow around town with the neighbors, at the park, with the mailman,” said Norris.

“She took him on everything,” said Jaxson. “She made bread with him, they took a shower and all the other funny things.”

Mow Mow even spent some time at Kennywood.

He played games, conducted rides, and hung out with the staff, all thanks to employee Sierra Roth.

Norris had called the theme park to see if they could help brighten Jaxson’s day.

“I hope it would help him through his school day knowing he could come home to see his pictures or tell Mow Mow what he did at school,” said Roth.

“It makes me feel really good inside to know that there’s such good people out there still, and even during these hard times, we have such a good community,” said Norris.

Roth hopes it brings a lot of comfort and a smile to Jaxson’s face while encouraging him to go to school.

“He sees Mow Mow doing things, too,” said Norris. “So, it’s like Mow is doing stuff. Jax can do stuff. Mow is brave and so is Jax.”

“I’m really happy,” said Jaxson. “Thank you so much, Kennywood!”

Helping Jaxson reach new heights, even with no rollercoaster in sight.