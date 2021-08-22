By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A group of pro-mask requirement parents in the North Allegheny School District have filed for a temporary restraining order against the school board.
The suit was filed after the school board voted to overturn the superintendent’s decision to require masks for everyone, regardless of vaccination status this upcoming school year.
BREAKING: Pro-masking North Allegheny parents file for a for temporary restraining order against the Board of Education demanding reinstatement of Supt's mandatory mask order. On eve of 1st day of school, demand hearing within 24 hours. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/WhwZRrL8rn
— Andy Sheehan (@AndySheehankdka) August 22, 2021
With North Allegheny scheduled to return to school on Monday, August 23, the suit is also calling for a hearing within 24 hours.
On August 16, the decision was made to require masks inside school buildings, but that decision was then overturned by the school board two days later, making masks optional.
The suit alleges that the school board's decision to strip the superintendent of her authority to make the district's health and safety plan violates "Constitutional substantive and procedural due process."
