By: KDKA-TV News Staff
OHIO TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Two officers from the Ohio Township Police Department are being hailed as heroes for helping save a teenager’s life earlier this week.
According to police, Officer Kevin Friess and Officer Kevin Boyd were dispatched to a call for a teenager who had fallen off of a cliff in Emsworth.
When police arrived at the scene, Officer Boyd recognized severe bleeding in the victim and used a “Stop the Bleed” bag to help stop the excessive blood loss from the victim.
Both officers then helped coordinate with numerous fire departments and paramedics to help get the victim to a local trauma center.
Several months ago, Officer Boyd was also recognized for his efforts in helping save the life of a pregnant woman who was shot.